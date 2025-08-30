Govt issues eSIM scam warning: Scammers can hijack your physical SIM; here's how to protect yourself Scammers have found a new way to siphon off money from victims' accounts through eSIM. The government has issued tips on how users can protect themselves.

The Indian government has issued a warning to citizens about a new eSIM scam targeting mobile users across the country. This sophisticated fraud allows scammers to siphon money from victims' accounts without needing an OTP or ATM details. The warning, released by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), comes after a recent incident where fraudsters used this method to steal Rs 4 lakh from a victim's bank account.

How the scam works

The I4C explained the scam's modus operandi. Scammers first call a potential victim and send them a malicious eSIM activation link. Once the victim clicks this link, their physical SIM is automatically converted to an eSIM. This causes their original SIM to lose network signals and become inactive, meaning they stop receiving calls and messages. All communications, including critical bank transaction OTPs, are then rerouted to the scammer's eSIM, giving them complete control.

With access to the victim's phone number, the fraudsters can initiate bank transactions. Since the OTPs are now being sent to their eSIM, they can easily authorise payments and steal money from the victim's account.

How to protect yourself

To help citizens stay safe, the I4C has provided three key safety tips:

Be cautious: Always be wary of unknown callers and suspicious links.

Take control: Never rely on a third party to convert your SIM. Only request an eSIM conversion yourself through trusted, official channels.

Act fast: If your phone suddenly loses network signals, immediately contact your bank and mobile service provider to report the issue.

The I4C was established in January 2020 by the Ministry of Home Affairs to combat cybercrimes and improve coordination among law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

