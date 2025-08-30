Jio, Airtel add 4 lakh users in July, increase in number portability requests across the country: TRAI data The telecom regulator released the monthly subscriber data for July. According to the new report, the number of users opting for MNP in India has rapidly increased.

New Delhi:

TRAI has released its data on telecom users for the month of July, revealing a significant and unexpected increase in the number of users opting for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). While Jio and Airtel have once again successfully added millions of new subscribers, Vodafone-Idea has faced a major setback, and the number of users for the state-owned telecom company BSNL has also seen a considerable decline. According to the TRAI data, the total number of telecom users including mobile and 5G FWA in India has now reached 117 crore.

Jio and Airtel see a boom

In terms of total wireless subscribers, Jio has added the highest number of new users, with 4,82,954 joining its network. Airtel also saw strong growth, adding 464,437 new users. Conversely, Vodafone-Idea suffered the largest loss, with 3,59,199 users leaving its network. BSNL's user base also decreased by 1,00,707. BSNL has recently launched its 5G FWA service in some South Indian states, with a soft launch in Hyderabad last month.

Market Share Breakdown

Reliance Jio remains the country's leading telecom operator with a 41.04 per cent market share and 47.75 crore mobile users.

Airtel holds a 33.65 per cent market share, with its user base reaching 39.1 crore.

Vodafone-Idea's market share has shrunk to 17.52 per cent, with 20.3 crore users.

BSNL's market share has also declined to 7.77 per cent, with 9.3 crore users.

Increase in MNP request

The number of new telecom users in India has been growing at a slow rate for some time, but the number of users porting their numbers has increased rapidly. According to the July report, 1.541 crore users shifted from one operator to another, indicating a significant trend of customers switching networks rather than new customers joining.

117 crore mobile users

According to TRAI's data for the period up to July 31, 2025, the number of mobile users in India has reached 116.35 crore, up from 116.03 crore in June. This represents a monthly growth of 0.04 per cent. The total number of wireless users (mobile + 5G FWA) has also increased from 117.08 crore to 117.19 crore, showing a total growth of 0.09 per cent.

The report also shows that the number of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users in India has surpassed 8.4 million (84 lakh). This is an increase from 7.8 million (78 lakh) in June. The number of 5G FWA users has grown by 50.2 lakh in urban areas and 33.8 lakh in rural areas. Jio holds the largest share with 64 lakh users, while Airtel has 19 lakh 5G FWA users.

