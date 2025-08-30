Jio Hotstar adds AI-powered features: Voice search, live translation for cricket and more Many AI-based features will soon be available on Jio Hotstar. In the 48th AGM of Reliance, the company announced these features, which include the Riya voice assistant, voice search, and live translation.

New Delhi:

During the 48th AGM of Reliance Industries, the company announced that it will soon be adding several AI-based features to its streaming platform, Jio Hotstar. The platform will introduce a new voice assistant, Riya, to help users easily search for content. Other new features, such as voice print and live translation, will also be added.

New AI features for Jio Hotstar

At the Reliance AGM, Jio head Akash Ambani highlighted that the OTT platform now has 3.2 lakh hours of online content—six times more than any other platform. This comes after the merger of Jio and Disney Star last November, which combined the content libraries of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

One of the key additions is Riya, a voice-enabled search assistant that uses natural language support. This feature will allow users to use simple voice commands to find and watch any content on the platform. Additionally, the Jio Voice Print and AI Voice Translation features have been integrated. These new tools are expected to roll out to users soon.

The Jio Voice Print feature, based on lip-sync technology, will use AI to provide real-time voice translation. This means users will be able to watch sports or entertainment content in other languages and hear it translated into an Indian language. In the last three months alone, the Jio Hotstar app has gained 600 million users and has become the world's second-largest streaming platform in terms of active subscribers on connected apps.

During the AGM, the company also made other major announcements, including Jio AI Cloud, Reliance Assistant, Jio Cloud PC, and Jio Frames. Jio now has more than 500 million customers and offers a wide range of services, including mobile and broadband.

ALSO READ: How much will iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 cost in India? Rumoured prices surface ahead of official launch