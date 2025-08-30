How much will iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 cost in India? Rumoured prices surface ahead of official launch The pricing details for the iPhone 17 series have been announced ahead of its launch. Here's how much does this new iPhone series from Apple cost in comparison to the iPhone 16 series released last year.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series is set to be launched globally, including in India, on September 9. New information about the series is constantly emerging. At the "Awe Dropping" event, Apple is expected to unveil four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These phones are rumored to feature significant upgrades over last year's iPhone 16 series, and now, their potential pricing has been revealed ahead of the launch.

How much will the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 cost in India?

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are anticipated to be priced approximately $50 (around Rs 4,400) higher than their predecessors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Reports suggest that all models in the new iPhone 17 series will be more expensive. The starting price for the iPhone 17 series in India could be around $849 (Rs 84,900), which is a bump from the usual starting price of $799 (Rs 79,900).

Furthermore, reports indicate that Apple will start the iPhone 17 Pro series with a 256GB storage variant, eliminating the 128GB option. This change is another factor contributing to the higher price of the new iPhone 17 Pro series. However, the base iPhone 17 model is still expected to offer a 128GB variant.

iPhone 17 Series expected price

iPhone 17 Pro: The initial price for the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to be around $1,049 (Rs 1,24,900). Last year, the iPhone 16 Pro launched with a starting price of $999 (Rs 89,900). This increase is partly due to the new base storage of 256GB.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max could start at $1,249 (Rs 1,64,000). The iPhone 16 Pro Max had a starting price of $1,199 (Rs 1,44,900) last year.

This year, Apple is expected to replace the "Plus" model with the "iPhone 17 Air". Rumours suggest this will be the thinnest iPhone ever, designed to compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. The iPhone 17 Air is also rumored to be completely portless, lacking both a SIM slot and a charging port.

