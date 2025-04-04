Poco launches budget-friendly phone with 5200mAh battery and iPhone 16-like design The Poco C71 smartphone has officially been launched in India. This budget-friendly device from the Chinese brand boasts an impressive 5,200mAh battery and features a large display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco has unveiled an impressive budget smartphone in India, priced under Rs 6,000. This latest offering features a robust 5,200mAh battery and claims to have the largest 120Hz refresh rate display in its category. With this launch, Poco is throwing down the gauntlet to competitors like Realme, Infinix, and Motorola. Notably, the back panel of this device resembles that of the iPhone 16. Let's dive into the pricing and features of this affordable Poco phone.

Poco C71 price

Poco has rolled out this budget-friendly phone in two storage options: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. The starting price is set at Rs 6,499, while the top variant is priced at Rs 7,499. You can snag this Poco smartphone from Flipkart, with the first sale scheduled for April 10 at 12 noon. During this sale, the phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999, and Airtel users will receive an extra 50GB of data. The phone comes in three colours: Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black.

Poco C71 specifications

This economical smartphone boasts a spacious 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 600 nits and includes features such as rain-wet touch support, eye protection, and anti-flicker technology.

Powering the Poco C71 is the Unisoc processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 12GB. Storage options go up to 128GB, expandable to a massive 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a powerful 5,200mAh battery that supports 15W USB Type-C charging. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor enhances convenience. The device runs on HyperOS, based on Android 15.

On the photography front, the Poco C71 features a dual camera setup on the back, highlighting a 32 MP main camera and a secondary camera for added versatility. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8MP camera waiting to capture your moments.

