iPhone 17 Air to get 5 major upgrades over plus model

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone series, the iPhone 17, by the end of this year. Traditionally, Apple rolls out new models in September and October, and this year seems to follow suit. Notably, a new variant named the iPhone 17 Air will join the lineup, replacing the Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Air is set to be quite distinct from the Plus version, featuring a range of new attributes. Additionally, we can anticipate some design alterations compared to its predecessor. Although the launch is still a while away, excitement is already building among iPhone enthusiasts.

Here are five significant changes anticipated for the iPhone 17 Air:

If the leaks prove true, the iPhone 17 Air may arrive with a sleek new design, potentially becoming Apple's thinnest iPhone to date, boasting a thickness of just 5.5mm. The design may take inspiration from the slim profile of the iPad Air. Unlike the iPhone 16e, which has a dual-camera setup, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single camera in a horizontal configuration. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max models will likely incorporate a triple-camera system. The display of the iPhone 17 Air may increase to 6.6 or 6.7 inches, surpassing that of the base model. A larger screen is poised to enhance the user experience for gaming and streaming services, all while maintaining its attractive design due to the slim profile. Technically speaking, we can also look forward to significant innovations in the iPhone 17 Air. This smartphone might debut with Apple's own 5G modem, marking the second instance where Apple opts for its own technology over Qualcomm's, a feature previously introduced in the iPhone 16e. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset, while the A19 Pro will likely be reserved for the Pro variant. This new chipset promises to deliver a remarkable performance for everyday tasks as well as demanding activities like gaming and multitasking.

