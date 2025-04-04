DoT introduces lost smartphone tracking on trains, railway passengers get relief Many reports have indicated that smartphones are frequently stolen or lost while traveling on trains. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken significant steps to assist millions of passengers.

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, serving various purposes beyond just making calls. From online payments to entertainment, we heavily rely on them for countless tasks. However, if you happen to lose your phone or it gets stolen while traveling on a train, it can create significant problems, not to mention the risk to your personal data. Fortunately, this anxiety may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a major initiative taken by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Passengers can now breathe easier if their phones go missing during train journeys. The DoT has teamed up with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to help recover lost mobile devices. This collaborative effort will streamline the process of locating phones that are misplaced either in transit or at the station.

This initiative from the Department of Telecommunications brings much-needed relief to millions of daily travelers. With the new system in place, passengers can quickly block their lost phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, making it easier to track stolen devices.

DoT announcement

The DoT announced this development on the social media platform X, stating that if a phone is stolen or lost within a railway station or train, it can be traced using the assistance of the RPF and a communication app. If the phone cannot be recovered, it can also be blocked through the app.

In addition, many helpful services are available through the Sanchar Saathi app, which the Department of Telecommunications launched recently. This government app allows users to block lost phones, check the active numbers registered in their name, and report any calls from suspicious internet numbers. Furthermore, it enables users to file reports against potential fraud. All these features can be accessed in the Citizen Centric Service section of the website.

