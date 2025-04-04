UPI Payments Failing? 6 quick and reliable methods for troubleshooting There are times when you may encounter issues making a UPI payment due to service downtime or other reasons. In such cases, you can try these six methods before attempting your UPI payment again.

UPI accounts for the largest share of digital payments in India. Therefore, service disruptions can lead to failed payments or stalled transactions for users. Even when UPI is operational, users sometimes encounter difficulties during online transactions. If you find yourself facing issues with UPI payments, here are six tips to help you successfully complete your transaction.

Check your internet connection:

Often, a poor internet connection can hinder UPI payments. Before proceeding with a transaction, ensure that your phone has a strong signal. You might also want to test your internet speed. If you experience connectivity issues despite having a signal, enable airplane mode for a moment before disabling it. This action can refresh your phone’s connectivity, helping to sidestep potential transaction problems.

Verify the receiver's details:

Before making a payment, double-check the information of the recipient. Occasionally, the mobile number linked to a user’s UPI account may be inactive, which poses a risk for payment failures. Always confirm that you have the correct number before proceeding.

Check the UPI daily limit:

Sometimes, transactions fail because the daily limit has been exceeded. According to NPCI regulations, users can make UPI payments of up to Rs 1 lakh daily, with some exceptions allowing up to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, if you switch devices, your UPI transaction limit for the first 24 hours is capped at Rs 5,000.

Be aware of potential server issues:

Payment failures can also occur due to issues with the UPI app or the bank server. If this happens, consider using a different app or bank account to complete your payment. If other options aren't available, it may be best to wait a while and try again later.

Check or reset your UPI PIN:

Remember to enter your UPI PIN correctly when making a payment. If you’ve forgotten your PIN, you can reset it using your ATM card details or bank account number.

Utilise UPI Lite:

NPCI introduced the UPI Lite service in 2022, allowing users to make transactions up to Rs 2,000 twice daily without the need for a PIN. This feature is designed for smaller transactions and is available through various mobile apps like Paytm and PhonePe. Using UPI Lite, users can enjoy hassle-free payments totaling Rs 4,000 without needing a UPI PIN or relying on the bank server.

