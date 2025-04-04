Created Ghibli images? Here's how you can enhance or recreate your scenes If your Ghiblified image hasn't quite impressed you, here are some ways to enhance it. You can even use these techniques to completely recreate your image.

The Ghibli image trend has taken the internet by storm. For the past week, users have been transforming their photos into Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and various other AI chatbots. This trend kicked off after OpenAI introduced its GPT-4o tool into ChatGPT, which gained popularity thanks to Grant Slatton. He created a charming family portrait in Ghibli style at the beach, featuring his beloved pet dog. After sharing this enchanting image on X, it quickly went viral, racking up over 45,000 likes within hours and garnering more than 50 million views to date.

Following this, many others jumped on the bandwagon, creating their own Ghiblified images. However, the trend has had its share of mishaps, with some users posting images that turned out poorly—like characters missing heads or humans transformed into monsters.

Fortunately, there are ways to address these issues. You can adjust various elements, such as changing backgrounds, altering clothing colours, or preserving facial features while reimagining the entire scene.

To enhance any Ghiblified image, start by uploading the original photo. When crafting a prompt to create your Ghibli image, be specific about the elements you want to include or anything you'd like to add or subtract in the final result. You can even use other chatbots to brainstorm ideas for prompts that will help you recreate your vision. For instance, if you wish to generate a Ghiblified image of yourself in a romantic setting, you can ask Grok for a prompt and then paste it into ChatGPT after uploading your photo. This way, you can effectively improve your Ghibli image!

