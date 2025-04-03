ChatGPT's Sam Altman posts his anime image as Indian cricket player; says loves creativity in India ChatGPT has experienced a huge jump in traffic after the Ghibli art image trend. Many Indians are participating in this trend in large numbers. Altman is trying to connect with Indians through this post.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently expressed his admiration for India in a post on X (formerly Twitter). His acknowledgment follows the viral success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, particularly due to the Ghibli art image trend. The AI chatbot achieved a remarkable milestone, gaining 1 million users within just 5 days of launching GPT-4o, the tool responsible for the Ghibli images. Sam Altman shared that the company experienced an astonishing surge of 1 million users in only an hour on March 31.

In his latest post, Altman commented on the impressive state of AI adoption in India, noting the surge of creativity flowing from the country and emphasising that India is outpacing global trends in this domain. He stated, "What’s happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity—India is outpacing the world."

During his visit to India in February, Altman highlighted the country's increasing significance in the realm of artificial intelligence. He encouraged India to take a leading role in this field, asserting that it should be a major contributor to the future of AI. Not only is India flourishing in this sector, but it has also become the second-largest market for OpenAI, underscoring its importance in the ongoing evolution and advancements in AI technology.

Sam Altman as Indian cricket player

In another creative post, Altman shared an anime-style illustration of himself as an Indian cricket player. The caption read, "Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style." This post further showcases the growing trend of tech leaders engaging with Indian culture amidst AI's global expansion.

Meanwhile, the increased number of people using ChatGPT has put pressure on the company's resources, leading to some issues like delays in launching new versions, slower response times, and occasional service interruptions. Sam Altman provided updates on X (formerly known as Twitter), reassuring users that the team is working hard to resolve these problems. However, he also mentioned that users should be prepared for delays in upcoming releases from OpenAI.

ALSO READ: Ghibli art images: Can you create original photo from ChatGPT? Know truth behind viral claim