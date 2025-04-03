Ghibli art images: Can you create original photo from ChatGPT? Know truth behind viral claim Some posts are going viral on social media, claiming that users can create original photos from Ghibli art images. Here's what we found in our search.

The Ghibli trend has taken the internet by storm, with millions of users uploading their images to various AI-based chatbots to create Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork. Some individuals have even transformed their photos into Ghibli art to share their relationship status or to showcase Ghibli portraits of friends and family without revealing their faces. Nevertheless, some posts have gone viral on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users claim that it's possible to generate original images from AI-created Ghibli artwork.

However, our experiments found this claim to be far from accurate. When we asked ChatGPT to produce an original image based on a Ghibli-inspired picture sourced from Facebook, the output was an AI-generated image that included additional details to enhance realism, yet it still diverged significantly from the original artwork.

We conducted a similar test using X’s Grok AI chatbot, which responded, "You’re looking for a new digital photo inspired by Ghibli-style artwork, but not in that specific style itself—essentially, a realistic digital rendering of a similar scene. Since I can’t generate images directly, I’ll provide a detailed description of how this scene could be recreated as an original digital photo. You can then use this prompt with a digital art tool or artist to bring the image to life, aiming for a realistic style while keeping the essence of the scene."

In conclusion, for all users creating their Ghibli-inspired images through AI chatbots, there's no need to worry—these chatbots currently do not have the capability to generate original images from Ghibli-inspired artwork.

Note: The post which made this claim has not been included in this article because its caption violates our content guidelines.

Meanwhile, the rising popularity of ChatGPT's images inspired by Studio Ghibli has created some challenges for the company. The increase in visitors to the site has put a strain on their resources, leading to delays in launching new models, slower response times, and even some service interruptions. Sam Altman shared updates on social media, reassuring users that the team is working hard to address the situation. However, he also mentioned that users can expect some delays in new updates from OpenAI.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT's Ghibli image gen feature now available to all free users, company adds million users in 1 hour