ChatGPT's Ghibli image gen feature now available to all free users, company adds million users in 1 hour ChatGPT introduced the Ghibli image generation feature after integrating GPT-4o functionality on March 25. Initially available only to paid users, the feature is now accessible to all free users.

A new trend featuring Studio Ghibli-style images has swept across social media since OpenAI integrated its GPT-4o functionality with ChatGPT. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has described this development as nothing short of remarkable and truly unique. The tool has quickly gained traction online, with millions of users transforming their personal photos into enchanting Ghibli-style images. Initially, this feature was exclusive to OpenAI’s paid subscribers, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team. However, after its successful launch for paying users, OpenAI began extending the feature to free users starting March 29. Recently, Altman announced that the tool is now accessible to all free users.

Restrictions continue

Due to an overwhelming surge in interest sparked by the viral popularity of the Ghibli-style image generation, OpenAI has implemented restrictions on image creation. Free-tier users are now limited to generating three images per day, while paid subscribers—such as those on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select—enjoy unlimited access to this feature.

One million users in one hour!

The introduction of image generation for free users has boosted OpenAI’s appeal significantly. Altman took to X to share that the service added one million users within just the last hour, and it gained a million users within five days following the feature's rollout.

Privacy concerns

However, many experts have raised alarms on social media regarding security concerns, warning that this trend may lead to ChatGPT accessing a large number of personal images, which could be used to further train AI models. As a result, numerous users are inadvertently sharing their personal photos and unique facial data, posing serious privacy risks in the long run. Critics argue that OpenAI's data collection methods may overlook critical issues surrounding AI copyright, allowing the company to exploit submitted photos without legal repercussions.

