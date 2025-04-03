Ghibli Style Image trend started due to this man, whose beach photo garnered 5 crore views Recently, Ghibli-style images have gained significant attention online. Let us share which particular photo caused the Ghibli-style images to go viral.

In recent days, Ghibli Style images have surged in popularity across the internet, creating a buzz on social media platforms. Users on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are now adopting Ghibli Style images as their profile pictures, reflecting a growing craze for this unique aesthetic. But have you ever wondered who sparked this trend? How did it become the talk of the town shortly after its launch, and who was the pioneer behind the first Ghibli Style image? Let’s delve into the story of the individual responsible for its rise to fame.

It’s worth noting that animated images reminiscent of Ghibli's style could have been created in the past. However, it was a software engineer who truly popularised this trend. Grant Slatton, a software engineer based in Seattle, played a significant role in bringing Ghibli style images into the limelight of social media.

The engineer crafted a Ghibli style image

When OpenAI rolled out its upgraded image generation tool in ChatGPT, Slatton wasted no time in generating a whimsical family photo in Ghibli style during a day at the beach, which included his beloved pet dog. After creating this enchanting family portrait, he shared it on X.

Almost instantly, Slaton's Ghibli Style image took off on social media. His post garnered over 45,000 likes within a matter of hours and has amassed over 50 million views to date. Slatton shared this striking image on March 26, around noon.

Altman calls for a slow down

While Slaton wasn’t the very first user to embrace this feature, his post undoubtedly catapulted Ghibli Style images into global popularity. The excitement surrounding this feature has reached such heights that OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, humorously urged users to slow down, noting that his team also needs some downtime and can’t work around the clock.

