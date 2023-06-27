Oppo Reno 10 to launch soon in India: Details

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 10 to launch soon in India

Oppo has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Oppo Reno 10 series in India and the company has provided some key specifications of the upcoming Reno 10 Pro models, with a focus on camera capabilities. The phones will be available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which has already posted a listing for the launch. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet, with the teasers simply stating that the new Oppo devices are coming soon. While the date remains unknown, let's take a look at the confirmed features and specifications.

One of the notable features of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro phones is the telephoto rear camera. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 10 Pro+ model will come equipped with a new periscope lens, offering 3x optical zoom. The company claims that this camera setup will deliver beautifully-proportioned portraits with a soft bokeh background. It also enables the compression of distant elements in a scene, bringing them closer to the subject for more dramatic snapshots.

The Reno 10 Pro+ features a periscope design, which allows for a thinner camera module compared to other devices. The stacked lens and sensor are positioned sideways to avoid a bulky camera bump on the back panel.

Both the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models share the same camera setup. The rear camera configuration includes a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, touted as the highest-megapixel telephoto portrait camera in the industry. It utilizes a 1/2-inch image sensor, enabling 3x optical zoom with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). The setup also offers an impressive 120x hybrid zoom.

Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor size for enhanced light intake. It also supports OIS and all-pixel omnidirectional focus for improved stability and clarity. The rear camera array further includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, serving as a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/4-inch sensor.

For selfies, the upcoming handset comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor, with autofocus and precise facial recognition which can capture detailed images even in low-light conditions. A sensor in the rear panel has been backed by a 1/2.47-inch sensor size and it further offers a 90-degree field of view (FOV) for wider selfie shots.

Under the hood, the Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which has been used in several flagship phones. Flipkart's teasers suggest that the Reno 10 series will feature a slim profile, a curved display with a punch-hole design, and will be available in two different colours. Further details regarding the devices are yet to be revealed.

