Oppo Pad Mini launch expected soon, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Oppo looks ready to jump into the compact tablet market with the new Pad Mini. Even though the company has not officially said much, leaks point to a launch coming soon—with some seriously impressive specs.

This tablet targets people who want something portable but still powerful. It’s set to go head-to-head with top compact tablets out there.

144Hz OLED display and premium design

As per the leaks and speculations, the Pad Mini might come with an 8.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, rocking a resolution of 2882 x 1920 pixels, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness – so visuals should look crisp and colours will pop up.

The 3:2 aspect ratio makes it great for both work and watching videos. Design-wise, Oppo might go for a unibody metal chassis only 5.39 mm thick and weighing just about 279 grams—really sleek.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and performance

Inside, the word is that the Pad Mini will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If that's true, it'll be one of the most powerful tablets in its size range, easily handling games, multitasking, and everyday productivity.

For the camera, the upcoming tablet is expected to come with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back for snapshots and video calls.

Battery, charging and connectivity

Battery life will not be a problem either. As per the leaks, the tablet will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging powers, so it will last all day and charge quickly.

The tablet may only support an eSIM (and not the hard external one), giving more options to stay online wherever and whenever.

When it comes to competition, the upcoming Pad Mini tablet will likely compete straight against Apple’s upcoming iPad mini (8th generation).

Apple is further expected to add a number of features like water resistance and better hardware. But Oppo could get the attention with its high-refresh-rate OLED display.

At present, by the time of writing, there has been no word from the company related to the official release date.