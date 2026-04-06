Oppo Pad Mini launch expected soon, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip: What to expect?

Oppo looks ready to jump into the compact tablet market with the new Pad Mini. Even though the company has not officially said much, leaks point to a launch coming soon—with some seriously impressive specs.
This tablet targets people who want something portable but still powerful. It’s set to go head-to-head with top compact tablets out there.
144Hz OLED display and premium design
As per the leaks and speculations, the Pad Mini might come with an 8.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, rocking a resolution of 2882 x 1920 pixels, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness – so visuals should look crisp and colours will pop up.
The 3:2 aspect ratio makes it great for both work and watching videos. Design-wise, Oppo might go for a unibody metal chassis only 5.39 mm thick and weighing just about 279 grams—really sleek.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and performance
Inside, the word is that the Pad Mini will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. If that's true, it'll be one of the most powerful tablets in its size range, easily handling games, multitasking, and everyday productivity.
For the camera, the upcoming tablet is expected to come with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back for snapshots and video calls.
Battery, charging and connectivity
- Battery life will not be a problem either. As per the leaks, the tablet will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging powers, so it will last all day and charge quickly.
- The tablet may only support an eSIM (and not the hard external one), giving more options to stay online wherever and whenever.
- When it comes to competition, the upcoming Pad Mini tablet will likely compete straight against Apple’s upcoming iPad mini (8th generation).
Apple is further expected to add a number of features like water resistance and better hardware. But Oppo could get the attention with its high-refresh-rate OLED display.
At present, by the time of writing, there has been no word from the company related to the official release date.