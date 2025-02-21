Oppo Find N5 launches as the world’s thinnest foldable: Slim design, power-packed features

Oppo has just raised the bar for foldable smartphones with the launch of its latest innovation—the Oppo Find N5. This groundbreaking device not only features a sleek, ultra-thin design but also packs powerful hardware, redefining what foldables can offer in 2024.
Design: Thinner than ever before
The Oppo Find N5 holds the title of the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, measuring just 8.93mm when closed and an astonishing 4.21mm when opened. This makes it slimmer than both the Honor Magic V3 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, which now seem bulky in comparison.
Weighing just 229g, it’s only 2 grams heavier than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering a perfect blend of portability and power.
Flagship-level performance
Despite its slim profile, the Find N5 does not compromise on performance. It’s powered by a 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Running ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15, the device offers a seamless user experience.
Battery
The foldable also features a 5,600 mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities:
- 80W wired charging via USB-C
- 50W wireless charging with compatible AirVOOC chargers
Display: A near-crease-free visual delight
The Oppo Find N5 features two stunning displays:
- A 6.62-inch LTPO OLED outer screen with durable Nanocrystal glass
- An 8.12-inch LTPO OLED inner display boasting a 9.9:9 aspect ratio
Oppo’s innovative hinge technology minimizes the display crease, offering an almost uninterrupted visual experience, which they proudly call "Almost Invisible."
Pro-grade camera system
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Find N5’s triple-camera setup:
- 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide lens
- 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
Global launch and pricing
The Oppo Find N5 is launching simultaneously in global markets and China, with a starting price of USD 2,499 SGD (around Rs 1.55 lakh in India or USD 1,870).
With the Find N5 setting a new industry standard, all eyes are now on how competitors like Samsung and Honor will respond in the evolving foldable market.
