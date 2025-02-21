Oppo Find N5 launches as the world’s thinnest foldable: Slim design, power-packed features The Oppo Find N5 claims to be the thinnest foldable smartphone with 8.93mm thin when closed and 4.21mm when opened. It features a triple rear camera setup, strong battery life and claims to be almost invincible. Here is everything you need to know about the handset.

Oppo has just raised the bar for foldable smartphones with the launch of its latest innovation—the Oppo Find N5. This groundbreaking device not only features a sleek, ultra-thin design but also packs powerful hardware, redefining what foldables can offer in 2024.

Design: Thinner than ever before

The Oppo Find N5 holds the title of the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, measuring just 8.93mm when closed and an astonishing 4.21mm when opened. This makes it slimmer than both the Honor Magic V3 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, which now seem bulky in comparison.

Weighing just 229g, it’s only 2 grams heavier than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering a perfect blend of portability and power.

Flagship-level performance

Despite its slim profile, the Find N5 does not compromise on performance. It’s powered by a 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Running ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15, the device offers a seamless user experience.

Battery

The foldable also features a 5,600 mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities:

80W wired charging via USB-C

50W wireless charging with compatible AirVOOC chargers

Display: A near-crease-free visual delight

The Oppo Find N5 features two stunning displays:

A 6.62-inch LTPO OLED outer screen with durable Nanocrystal glass

An 8.12-inch LTPO OLED inner display boasting a 9.9:9 aspect ratio

Oppo’s innovative hinge technology minimizes the display crease, offering an almost uninterrupted visual experience, which they proudly call "Almost Invisible."

Pro-grade camera system

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Find N5’s triple-camera setup:

50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor

8MP ultra-wide lens

50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Global launch and pricing

The Oppo Find N5 is launching simultaneously in global markets and China, with a starting price of USD 2,499 SGD (around Rs 1.55 lakh in India or USD 1,870).

With the Find N5 setting a new industry standard, all eyes are now on how competitors like Samsung and Honor will respond in the evolving foldable market.

