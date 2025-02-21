Planning to buy a new AC this summer? Here’s what every Indian homeowner should know Buying an AC is not just about picking the cheapest model but it’s a long-term investment. One has to focus on energy efficiency, brand reputation, and after-sales service to get the best value for your money.

With scorching heat waves becoming the new normal in India, having an air conditioner (AC) at home is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity for survival. Whether you're buying your first AC on a tight budget or looking for a smart, feature-packed upgrade, there are some key factors to consider before making a purchase.

Where to buy: Choose the right seller

While online platforms offer convenience and attractive deals, buying from trusted sellers or authorised dealers is always a safer bet. Direct dealers provide better after-sales service and support, ensuring warranty benefits remain intact. Also, professional installation is usually offered, reducing the risk of malfunctions later.

Price: Plan according to your budget

AC prices in India typically range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for standard bedroom units, excluding installation charges. If you are looking for more advanced features like smart controls or voice assistance, expect to pay a premium. To avoid inflated prices during the summer rush, consider making your purchase before the peak season hits.

Brand matters: Stick with trusted brands

Opt for a reliable brand known for good after-sales service. Sticking to a brand you already trust (and possibly use) ensures better support. Check customer reviews and seek advice from retail experts or AC technicians for the best recommendations based on your needs and budget.

Capacity: Pick the right size as per the room

ACs come in various capacities:

0.5 – 0.8 tons: Small rooms

1 – 1.5 tons: Standard bedrooms

2 tons: Large living spaces

Choose the right size to avoid extra energy costs or inefficient cooling. Measure your room’s area and assess natural temperature levels before buying.

Noise levels: For light sleepers and peaceful nights

If you are sensitive to sound, go for models with noise levels under 30 decibels. Many ACs now feature sleep modes and adjustable fan speeds to offer quieter operation, especially helpful at night.

Energy efficiency: Save on electricity bills

Look for the 5-star Power Savings Guide label for better energy efficiency. While inverter ACs are energy-efficient and quieter, they can be expensive to repair. Non-inverter models are more affordable and easier to maintain, making them a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Room Prep: Insulate for Better Cooling

Even the most advanced AC won’t work efficiently if your room isn’t properly insulated. Seal gaps, fix poorly fitted windows, and close any cracks before installation for better cooling and energy savings.

Post-Purchase Maintenance: Keep Your AC in Top Shape

Regular maintenance is essential for long-lasting performance. Schedule service checks every three months to avoid common issues like water leakage, reduced cooling efficiency, or increased electricity consumption. Always call a professional for repairs instead of attempting DIY fixes.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now classified as a ‘Very Large Platform’ under EU rules: What it means for users?

ALSO READ: iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Which one should you buy?