iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Which one should you buy? After the launch of the iPhone 16e, if you think you are confused about which device to buy, then this article is for you. Here we bring to you a quick comparison of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e- to make the right choice to shop as per the features and offerings.

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly addition to the iPhone 16 series. With the powerful A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and a high-resolution 48MP camera, the recently launched iPhone 16e offers premium features at a lower price point. However, with a Rs 20,000 price gap between the two models, buyers might wonder whether the extra features of the standard iPhone 16 justify the higher price tag.

This comparison highlights the design, performance, camera, battery life and pricing to help you decide which one suits your needs best.

Design and display: Premium look or budget simplicity?

Looks:

The iPhone 16 comes with a premium look with a dual-camera setup in an oval-shaped module and comes in attractive colours like teal, white, black, and pink.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e offers a more minimalistic design, featuring a single rear camera and limited colour options—black and white only.

Display:

Both devices sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. However, the iPhone 16 boasts higher brightness levels, reaching up to 2000 nits outdoors, compared to 1200 nits on the 16e.

The iPhone 16 also introduces the latest Dynamic Island notch, while the 16e does not have it and hence, sticks with the older wide notch design.

Processor and performance: Equal power, slight GPU edge

Both smartphones are powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip with a 6-core CPU designed for efficient multitasking and smoother performance.

The difference lies in the GPU—while the iPhone 16e has a quad-core GPU, the iPhone 16 comes with a five-core GPU, offering a slight edge in gaming and graphic-intensive tasks.

RAM and storage:

Each iPhone features 8GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 512GB. Both models also support Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence, bringing advanced AI features and smarter photo editing tools.

Camera: Single vs dual lens

While both devices feature a 48MP main sensor, the iPhone 16 gains an advantage with an extra 12MP ultra-wide lens. This additional lens enhances versatility, making it ideal for landscape photography and wide-angle shots.

On the front, both models offer a 12MP selfie camera. However, advanced camera features like Action Mode, Cinematic Mode, and Macro Photography are exclusive to the iPhone 16, providing a more professional-grade photo experience.

Battery and charging: Longer life or faster charging?

The iPhone 16e comes with a slightly better battery life, that offers up to 26 hours of video playback, compared to 22 hours on the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 16 supports MagSafe wireless charging at 25W and faster Qi wireless charging, while the 16e is limited to 7.5W Qi charging without MagSafe support.

Both handsets come with a USB-C port and can charge a capability of up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes by using a fast charger.

Price in India: Budget vs premium

The iPhone 16e starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 128GB variant, making it a more affordable option for those looking for flagship-level performance at a lower cost. In contrast, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 for the same storage variant, with a price gap of Rs 20,000 consistent across all storage options.

Which iPhone should you buy?

If you are looking for a budget-friendly iPhone which comes with solid performance, longer battery life and the latest Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone 16e is a great value-for-money choice.

However, if you are willing to spend extra for a brighter display, ultra-wide camera, faster charging options, dynamic island and a more modern design, features along with additional colour choices, then the iPhone 16 could fit in better.

Ultimately, your choice will depend on your budget and the features you prioritize the most.

