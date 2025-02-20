Google Pixel 9a design and specs leaked: Flat camera module, Tensor G4, and more With its refined design and upgraded internals, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 9a, the successor to the Pixel 8a, and new high-resolution renders have surfaced online. These images provide a detailed look at the upcoming phone, revealing significant design changes, including a new rear camera module that sits almost flush with the back panel.

Pixel 9a design and colours

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared renders of the Pixel 9a on X, showing off 4 possible colour options:

Black

Pink

Gold

Blue

Google is expected to market these as Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris.

Unlike its predecessor, which featured a prominent visor-like camera bar, the upcoming Pixel 9a appears to have a horizontally placed dual-camera module positioned slightly to the left, giving it a sleeker look. The Google logo is centrally aligned at the back.

The front design includes a punch-hole selfie camera, symmetrical bezels, and the usual power and volume buttons on the right side.

Expected specifications and features

According to leaks, the Pixel 9a may be powered by the Tensor G4 processor, the same chipset expected in the Pixel 9 series. The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could also pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Pixel 9a is tipped to feature a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultrawide lens. The phone may house a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. It could also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Launch and pricing details

The Pixel 9a is expected to be available for pre-orders from March 19, with sales starting on March 26. The price may start at $499 (approximately ₹42,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk doubles X Premium+ Prices in India after Grok 3 launch: Here’s why?

Elon Musk’s xAI has officially launched its latest AI chatbot, Grok 3, which promises 10x more capabilities than its predecessor. However, shortly after this major announcement, X (formerly Twitter) hiked its Premium+ subscription prices in India, making access to Grok 3 significantly more expensive.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Free rewards valid only for today