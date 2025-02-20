Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Free rewards valid only for today Free Fire Max gaming codes for the day are out they will enable the players to avail of free diamonds, companion pets, character skins, loot crates and other in-game rewards. Here is the code and how to avail them.

Garena Free Fire MAX has rolled out its daily codes for the players to enhance the MAX version has gained immense popularity, especially after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. A fresh new set of redeem codes for today are available now. These codes will offer several exciting rewards like exclusive skins, character upgrades, weapons and more. Registered players can redeem the daily codes from the official website.

The company further claims that these codes are timebound quickly as they have a limited validity period. Typically, new codes are updated after midnight, so staying updated ensures you don’t miss out on free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 20

Use the following redeem codes to claim your rewards:

FPUS5XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40, Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin, Booyah Day 2921 UMP FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle, Rasengan Emote, Hokage Rock Gloo Wall, Loot Box Body Substitution Skin NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1,875 Diamonds FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Limited Edition: Frostfire Polar Bundle

Players must note that these in-game rewards could help the players to progress faster and gain an edge over opponents. Be sure to claim them daily to maximize your gaming experience.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes?

Follow these simple steps to redeem your rewards:

Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com Log in using your gaming credentials (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, X, VK, or Huawei ID). Enter the 12-digit redemption code in the designated box. Confirm and submit the code to claim rewards. Check your in-game mail section for collected rewards. Make sure to redeem the codes before they expire and enjoy the free items in Garena Free Fire MAX!

ALSO READ: Get iPhone 15 under Rs 24,000 on Amazon: Here’s how to avail this unbeatable deal!

Apple iPhone 15, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at Rs 61,499 on Amazon. But if you club additional bank and exchange offers, you can buy the device for Rs 23,949 or even lower. Here’s how to make the most of this deal.

ALSO READ: Tired of expensive Airtel plans? This recharge plan under Rs 500 set to last for around 3 months

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently directed all the telecom service providers of the country to come up with low-cost recharge plans to cater for those budget-conscious users, who do not need mobile data.