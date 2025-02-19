Get iPhone 15 under Rs 24,000 on Amazon: Here’s how to avail this unbeatable deal! Apple iPhone 15, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at Rs 61,499 on Amazon. But if you club additional bank and exchange offers, you can buy the device for Rs 23,949 or even lower. Here’s how to make the most of this deal.

Apple fans, this is your chance to own the latest iPhone 15 at a jaw-dropping price! Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 15 is now available for just Rs 61,499 on Amazon, thanks to a massive 23 per cent discount. But wait—there’s more! With additional bank and exchange offers, you can bring the price down to Rs 23,949 or even lower. Here’s how to make the most of this deal.

iPhone 15: A Flagship with Premium Upgrades

The iPhone 15 is packed with cutting-edge features, including:

Dynamic Island for seamless alerts and updates.

A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, now twice as bright under sunlight.

A stunning 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto and post-capture focus shifting.

The powerful A16 Bionic chip for smooth performance and all-day battery life.

Ceramic Shield front and aluminium build for durability and style.

How to get iPhone 15 for under Rs 24,000

Amazon’s 23 per cent discount

The iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs 61,499 after a Rs 18,401 price cut from its original Rs 79,900.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offer

Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get 5 per cent cashback (Rs 3,074.95).

Non-prime members get 3 per cent cashback, making it an ideal choice for upfront payment.

Note: Cashback is not available on EMI transactions.

Exchange offer: Get up to Rs 36,400 off

Amazon is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 36,400 for your old smartphone.

If you trade in an eligible iPhone model, you can reduce the final price significantly.

Additional bank offers

Federal Bank Credit Card EMI users can get:

7.5 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,000) on transactions over Rs 5,000

Flat Rs 2,000 off on EMI transactions above Rs 30,000

Final price breakdown

Original price: Rs 79,900 Amazon discount (23 per cent off): Rs 61,499 Exchange offer (Up to): - Rs 36,400 Amazon Pay ICICI card cashback: -Rs 3,074.95 (for Prime users) Bank EMI offers: -Up to Rs 2,000 Final price: Rs 23,949 or less, depending on the offers applied

Should you buy an iPhone 15 now?

With such massive discounts, this could be the best time to grab the iPhone 15 at its lowest price yet.

ALSO READ: Tired of expensive Airtel plans? This recharge plan under Rs 500 set to last for around 3 months

ALSO READ: Port your number to BSNL from Jio, Airtel or Vi: 5 Easy steps