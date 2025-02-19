Tired of expensive Airtel plans? This recharge plan under Rs 500 set to last for around 3 months With this new recharge plan, Airtel has provided much-needed relief for its users, ensuring uninterrupted communication without unnecessary data costs.

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator with around 38 crore users across the nation, has launched an affordable recharge plan to ease the burden of rising costs. The company has always offered a mix of budget and premium plans, which ensures that customers to given an option which will suit their needs.

Now, Airtel is offering a longer validity plan- aiming at those customers who make major calls and SMS services, rather than mobile data.

TRAI’s directive leads to cheaper plans

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently directed all the telecom service providers of the country to come up with low-cost recharge plans to cater for those budget-conscious users, who do not need mobile data.

Following this directive, Airtel has come up with an attractive plan that provides essential services without extra spending on data.

Airtel’s Rs 469 recharge plan: Free calling for almost 3 months

Airtel's newly launched plan is priced at Rs 469 and offers a long validity of 84 days. This plan is ideal for those who do not need mobile data, but a calling service.

Plan benefits:

Unlimited calling: Free local and STD calls across all networks.

900 Free SMS: Users get a total of 900 SMS throughout the plan validity.

84-day validity: Enjoy worry-free connectivity for nearly three months.

Free Hello Tunes: Customers also get access to free HelloTunes.

Who should choose this plan?

This plan is ideal for those Airtel users who prefer using their smartphones majorly for calling and messaging. They do not need daily mobile data and are considered an excellent option for senior citizens, secondary SIM users, or individuals looking for a long-term, budget-friendly calling solution.

