Elon Musk doubles X Premium+ Prices in India after Grok 3 launch: Here’s why? Elon Musk’s xAI has unveiled Grok 3, its latest AI chatbot. While the new model brings enhanced AI capabilities, the excitement was quickly followed by a sharp price hike for X’s Premium+ subscription in India.

Elon Musk’s xAI has officially launched its latest AI chatbot, Grok 3, which promises 10x more capabilities than its predecessor. However, shortly after this major announcement, X (formerly Twitter) hiked its Premium+ subscription prices in India, making access to Grok 3 significantly more expensive.

Grok 3: xAI’s most powerful AI yet

Grok 3 comes in two variants: Grok 3 Beta and Grok 3 Mini.

xAI engineers claim it has been trained on 200,000 GPUs, making it 10 times more powerful than Grok 2.

Elon Musk confidently stated that he is "1000 per cent sure" users will love Grok 3.

As of now, Grok 3 is only accessible to Premium+ subscribers on X.

X Premium+ subscription sees a massive price hike

Within hours of the Grok 3 announcement, X significantly increased the cost of its Premium+ subscription worldwide, including in India.

New pricing in India

Monthly subscription: Now costs Rs 2,861.67, nearly double the previous price of Rs 1,750.

Annual subscription: Hiked from Rs 18,300 to Rs 34,340, making it a steep investment for users.

What does X Premium+ offer?

Despite the price surge, Premium+ still provides several exclusive benefits, including:

Ad-free experience in the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ sections. Ability to edit posts, undo tweets, and post longer videos. Reply boost for content creators, along with monetisation tools like Get Paid to Post, Creator Subscriptions, X Pro, and Analytics. Enhanced security features, such as SMS-based two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, and verified checkmarks. Personalisation options, including custom app icons, themes, and navigation tweaks.

New super Grok subscription on the xAI app

Alongside Grok 3, xAI has introduced a new subscription tier called ‘Super Grok’, designed for users seeking early access to the most advanced AI features.

Super Grok subscription is available on both the Grok app and grok.com.

Is the price hike justified?

With Grok 3 positioned as a powerful rival to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, X is betting big on AI-driven premium services. However, the steep price hike might make it difficult for Indian users to justify the cost.

