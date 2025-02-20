BSNL offers 600GB data and unlimited calls for 12 months under Rs 2000: Details here If you are looking for a yearly recharge plan and have a restricted budget then this article will help you choose the best offering from BSNL. The company offers a Rs 1999 plan which will last for 12 month and offer unlimited calling, 600GB data and more.

BSNL introduces a long-term plan under Rs 2000

If you are a BSNL user and are fed up with frequently recharging your prepaid number, then here is an option to bring the hustle to an end. The government-owned telecom service-providing company is offering an affordable prepaid plan that eliminates the need for monthly recharges.

This plan will cost you less than Rs 2000, this plan provides a full year of validity along with 600GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL stands strong amid price hikes

While major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi hiked their recharge prices in July 2024, BSNL continued to offer budget-friendly plans at old rates. As a result, the state-run telecom provider has gained over 50 lakh new subscribers in recent months.

BSNL’s Rs 1999 plan: Unlimited benefits till March 2026

BSNL’s Rs 1999 prepaid recharge plan comes with the following:

12 months validity – No need to recharge until March 2026

Unlimited calling – Free local & STD calls across all networks.

600GB total data – No daily limit, use it as per your need

100 SMS per day – Stay connected without extra charges

Best plan for budget-conscious users

For those seeking an economical long-term recharge, BSNL’s Rs 1999 plan is a value-for-money option.

With its one-year validity, unlimited calling, and flexible data usage, this plan ensures uninterrupted connectivity at an affordable price.

