WhatsApp now classified as a ‘Very Large Platform’ under EU rules: What it means for users? WhatsApp has been classified as a "Very Large Online Platform" (VLOP) under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA)- this states that it will have to adhere to the regulations of the nation to curb illegal and harmful content.

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging platforms owned by Meta has now been classified as a "Very Large Online Platform" (VLOP) under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). This means that it must adhere to stricter regulations to curb illegal and harmful content.

WhatsApp crosses key user threshold

In a February 14 filing, WhatsApp revealed that it had an average of 46.8 million monthly active users in the 27-country EU from June to December 2024. This surpasses the 45 million user threshold required for a platform to be designated under the DSA’s most stringent category.

What this means for WhatsApp

With this classification, WhatsApp now has four months to comply with the DSA’s requirements. These include identifying and assessing risks related to illegal content, protecting fundamental rights, ensuring public security, and implementing stricter protections for minors.

Heavy fines for non-compliance

Failure to comply with these regulations could result in fines of up to 6% of Meta’s global annual revenue. WhatsApp now joins Instagram and Facebook, which are already designated as very large platforms under EU law.

Meta’s pushback against EU regulations

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief lobbyist Joel Kaplan have previously criticized the EU’s regulatory stance, even seeking support from former U.S. President Donald Trump to challenge the rules. However, with WhatsApp now under scrutiny, Meta will have to ensure compliance or face significant financial penalties.

