Google Meet’s Gemini AI can assign follow-ups automatically: Here’s how These updates position Google Meet as a more efficient collaboration tool, leveraging AI to minimize manual work and ensure better follow-ups. As AI continues to evolve, users can expect even more automation-driven features to enhance virtual meetings.

Google has announced new AI-driven updates for Google Meet, enhancing both productivity and accessibility. The highlight of this update is an upgraded Gemini AI feature, which can now suggest actionable “next steps” after a meeting. Additionally, Google Meet now allows users to scroll through live captions from the past 30 minutes, making it easier to catch up on missed conversations.

AI-generated task lists after meetings

Previously, Google Meet’s Gemini AI offered a “take notes for me” feature, which transcribed meetings and summarized them into structured paragraphs within a Google Doc. Now, this feature has been enhanced to automatically generate a checklist of action items based on meeting discussions.

The AI doesn’t just create generic tasks—it assigns them to relevant participants and even suggests due dates. This ensures that teams have clear follow-ups without manually sorting out responsibilities. Users can review, edit, or remove tasks as needed, ensuring flexibility.

This feature is exclusive to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, as well as those with the Gemini Enterprise or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

Live Captions are now scrollable for up to 30 minutes.

Another significant update is the ability to scroll back through live captions during a Google Meet session. Previously, users could only view captions in real-time. Now, they can access and review the last 30 minutes of conversations, making it easier to catch up on discussions they may have missed.

This feature is available to all Google Workspace users, including personal Google accounts. Google says this will be especially useful for those who briefly drop out of a meeting or need to revisit a previous discussion.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk doubles X Premium+ Prices in India after Grok 3 launch: Here’s why?

Despite the price surge, X's Premium+ subscription still offers several exclusive benefits, including an ad-free experience in the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ sections, and the ability to edit posts, undo tweets, and post longer videos.

Content creators get a reply boost and monetisation tools like Get Paid to Post, Creator Subscriptions, X Pro, and Analytics. Additionally, Premium+ enhances security with SMS-based two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, and verified checkmarks, while also offering personalisation options such as custom app icons, themes, and navigation tweaks.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Free rewards valid only for today