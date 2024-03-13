Oppo Digital Self-Help Assistant to fix smartphone issues at home launched in India: Here's how to access it

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo India

Oppo India has launched a new platform to help its customers fix minor issues by themselves without visiting service centers. The company’s Digital Self-Help Assistant allows users to fix minor issues with their smartphones by watching simulations or troubleshooting options. Oppo’s Digital Self-Help Assistant can be accessed via the company’s website or through the MyOppo app. The portal provides instructions for all Oppo smartphones launched in the past five years.

The service is launched ahead of World Consumer Rights Day, which will be observed on March 15. “This portal equips users with the necessary information to troubleshoot their OPPO smartphones efficiently, obviating the need to visit a service center. It’s aimed at empowering users and enriching their experience with OPPO devices,” Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, said in a press statement.

Users can access Oppo's Digital Self-Help Assistant portal to troubleshoot their devices. They can select their specific device model and choose between simulations and troubleshooting options. The simulations section offers digital guides to more than 400 settings and functions such as Camera, Memory, Recording, Backup, Wi-Fi & Hotspot. This helps users to learn about their phone's features.

On the other hand, the troubleshooting section allows users to address software issues related to Data, Network, and Device Support by answering a series of questions. The resolution experience can be rated by users through feedback mechanisms. They can also submit their contact information for follow-up on unresolved issues.

If you find this portal interesting and need any help with your Oppo device, here is a step-by-step guide on how to access Oppo’s Digital Self-Help Assistant portal.

A step-by-step guide on how to access Oppo’s Digital Self-Help Assistant portal

Step 1: Visit the company's website or on its app and navigate to the Support tab.

Step 2: After opening the assistant, select your Oppo device from the interface.

Step 3: Choose between simulations and troubleshooting options that are displayed on the left side.

ALSO READ: Oppo F25 Pro 5G debuts in India: Check price, availability, and key features | First look revealed