OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 to launch today: Key features revealed already The highly awaited OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones are all set to launch in India on July 8, and leaks have already revealed their pricing, processor, design, and camera specs.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is all set to unleash the new Nord 5 series in the Indian market by officially unveiling the new Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 at its Summer Launch Event today. The event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel as well as on its official social media platforms.

OnePlus Nord 5: Flagship-level power

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. It will be the first Nord device to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is further paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

It comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and will be accompanied by a 100W fast charging For photography, it features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 rear shooter, 8MP ultrawide shooter and 50MP JN5 selfie camera, both capable of 4K@60fps video The phone may come with 8GB RAM, two storage variants (128GB or 256GB), and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. It will run on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15. It also comes with a 7,300 sq.mm vapour chamber for thermal management

OnePlus Nord CE 5: A budget-friendly smartphone

The smartphone will be targeting midrange buyers in the country, and it is likely to be priced in the Rs 25,000 price range. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, which claims to deliver efficient and balanced performance. Talking about the specs:

Nord CE5 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate It is backed by a 7,100mAh battery and further packed with 80W fast charging for the users For photographers, it comes with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 16MP front shooter The handset is further protected by an IP54 rating making the device, dust and splash resistance

With premium features at competitive prices, both phones are set to shake up India’s midrange smartphone market.

Where to buy from?

So far, we expect the smartphones to go on sale from the official website of OnePlus India, along with other leading e-commerce platforms, Amazon India and OnePlus retail stores, which are available across the country. Both devices are expected to come in two colour variants.