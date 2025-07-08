Honor X9c 5G launched in India with 6600mAh battery and 108MP camera: Check details here The Honor X9c 5G features a 6.78-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a massive 6600mAh battery with 66W charging, and a 108MP OIS camera. The phone also boasts an "Anti-Drop Display" and IP65 rating, running on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15.

New Delhi:

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, has officially unveiled its latest smartphone in the Indian market by the name of ‘Honor X9c 5G’. This new handset is expected to be one of the main attractions during Amazon's Prime Day sale, which will start on July 12 and last until July 14. Initially launched at a price tag of Rs 21,999, the X9c 5G smartphone will be offered at a special launch price of Rs 19,999, making it a highly competitive device in the under-Rs 20,000 segment. With this price tag, the device will come with a stylish design, robust battery life, and enhanced durability, which positions the Honor X9c 5G as a strong contender for Indian smartphone users. The handset will be available in a single variant in the market.

Price and availability

For a limited period during the Prime Day sale (July 12-14), the new Honor X9c 5G can be bought for Rs 19,999. This special cost for the device already includes a flat discount of Rs 1,250 on the device. To sweeten the deal further, SBI and ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail of an additional instant discount of Rs 750.

Also, those who are planning to buy the new device will have another option to avail a no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, which can be combined with the Rs 1,250 launch discount. However, the potential buyers must note that the bank discount and the EMI offer cannot be combined.

Along with these immediate saving offers, customers will also be able to get benefits from exchange offers of up to Rs 7,500, depending on the smartphone being traded in. As a special launch bonus, Honor is also providing a complimentary 1-year extended warranty, valued at Rs 1,099.

The Honor X9c 5G will be available in two appealing colours:

Titanium Black

Jade Cyan

It further comes in a single configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Processor and performance: Unmatched battery life

Honor X9c 5G is powered by the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on an advanced 4nm process. It is further coupled with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of internal storage, as mentioned above, claiming to deliver smooth performance and ample space for apps and media. Another standout feature is the 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which claims to deliver durability, and further, it is packed with a 66W fast charging.

The company claims that this substantial battery can deliver an impressive 3 days of usage on a single charge, but we cannot guarantee this as the battery capacity might vary due to internet usage.

Display durability and water resistance

Honor X9c 5G boasts an "Anti-Drop Display," which has been specifically engineered to withstand accidental drops from heights of up to 2 metres.

Also, it comes with an IP65 certification for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone can comfortably handle splashes or light exposure to water without damage.

Despite these rugged features, the Honor X9c 5G maintains a slim profile, which measures just 7.98mm in thickness and weighs only 189 grams, claiming to make it more comfortable for long-term usage.

Advanced camera system

The handset features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2700x1224) and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

The display incorporates 3840Hz PWM dimming and holds TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing, which is an important feature to reduce eye strain during extended usage.

For photography, the Honor X9c is further equipped with a versatile 108-megapixel rear shooter, with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for steady shots.

OS and software

The Honor X9c 5G runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on the latest Android 15. The software comes packed with intelligent features like Magic Portal, which enables effortless drag-and-drop sharing across different applications.

It also includes intuitive gesture navigation and smart performance tweaks that adapt over time based on your usage patterns, promising a seamless and personalised user experience.