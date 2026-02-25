OnePlus 15R price hike likely soon after iQOO 15R launch: Here’s what we know

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December 2025 as the company’s latest performance-focused smartphone. Positioned under OnePlus’ flagship lineup, the device debuted in the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment. However, the company may now be revising its pricing strategy after the launch of the iQOO 15R, which is priced closely to the OnePlus 15R. According to tipsters, a price hike for the OnePlus 15R could be announced early next month.

OnePlus 15R price hike claim

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, citing sources in an X post, claimed that a price revision for the OnePlus 15R is imminent. He also shared details of the expected new pricing.

According to the claim:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs 51,999.

12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant may cost Rs 56,999.

Another tipster has made similar claims, suggesting the device could see a price increase of around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. As per the reports, the revised pricing may be implemented from the announced date itself.

Buyers considering this mid-range flagship device may want to make a purchase before the potential price hike takes effect.

OnePlus 15R launch price in India

At launch, the OnePlus 15R was priced at:

12GB + 256GB – Rs 47,999

12GB + 512GB – Rs 52,999

As part of promotional offers, customers could avail discounts using Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards. These offers reduced the effective price to Rs 44,999 for the base variant and Rs 47,999 for the higher storage option.

OnePlus 15s on track

The upcoming OnePlus 15s was recently rumoured to have been cancelled, with speculation emerging amid reports of a major internal crisis within OPPO, the parent company of OnePlus, and its broader ecosystem.

However, fresh information from a new source suggests that the handset is still on track for launch later this year, dismissing earlier claims of its cancellation.