Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 tonight: What to expected, how to watch live

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 tonight, bringing the wait for tech enthusiasts to an end. Although the company has not officially revealed the products scheduled for launch, it is widely expected that the next-generation Galaxy S series, likely called the Galaxy S26 series, will debut at the annual event. The new flagship lineup will succeed last year’s Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung has stated that it will showcase Galaxy AI features designed to make users’ daily tasks “easier and smoother”. The company has already opened pre-reservations for the upcoming devices in India and global markets.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will take place today, February 25, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET (11:30 PM IST) in San Francisco, California.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the live stream at 11:30 PM IST via YouTube using the link: youtube.com/watch?v=SA93zbnoR4U.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series expected to debut

Samsung has hinted at the launch of its next-generation Galaxy S lineup, though official names have not yet been confirmed. Reports suggest the company may introduce three models:

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The upcoming lineup is expected to simplify everyday tasks and integrate Galaxy AI features seamlessly from the moment users start using the device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series may also launch

In addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series is also rumored to be unveiled.

The lineup may include:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Both models are expected to be available in black and white colour options. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may also be offered in an apricot colour variant. These models are reportedly expected to be available exclusively through the Samsung online store.

Samsung introduces pre-reserve offers

Customers can obtain a Galaxy Pre-Reserve VIP Pass by paying Rs 999. This provides benefits worth Rs 2,699 along with additional perks via an e-store voucher on the purchase of an upcoming Galaxy phone.

Those who pre-reserve and subsequently pre-order the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Ultra will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage variant at no additional cost.

Additionally, customers can participate in daily draws offering vouchers worth Rs 5,000, along with a grand voucher worth Rs 50,000.

With major flagship announcements expected, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is set to be one of the biggest tech events of the year.