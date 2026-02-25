iPhone 16 gets major price cut: Now available with Rs 19,000 discount

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 has once again received a major price reduction. This premium smartphone from Apple is now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price. In addition to the price cut, Flipkart is offering bank discounts, exchange deals and no-cost EMI options, making the device even more affordable. Apple launched the iPhone 16 in 2024.

iPhone 16 new price on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. After the launch of the iPhone 17, the price was reduced by Rs 10,000, bringing it down to Rs 69,900.

Currently, the device is listed on Flipkart for Rs 64,900, which is Rs 5,000 lower than the revised price. Additionally, a Rs 4,000 bank discount is available, reducing the effective starting price to Rs 60,900.

Buyers can also opt for EMI plans starting at Rs 10,317. An exchange offer of up to Rs 60,300 is available, depending on the old device being traded in.

The iPhone 16 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

iPhone 16 features and specifications

The iPhone 16, launched in 2024, has a design similar to the iPhone 17. Many of its features are also nearly identical.

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chipset with hexacore performance.

The device ships with iOS 18 and is upgradeable to iOS 26. It also supports Apple Intelligence.

Camera, battery and other features

The iPhone 16 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including:

48MP primary camera

12MP secondary camera

For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP front camera.

Apple has included an Action Button and a dedicated camera button on this device. The smartphone supports 25W wired and wireless charging.

It also comes with an IP68 rating, offering protection against water and dust.