Nothing teases CMF Phone 2 design ahead of launch: What to expect? While Nothing has not yet confirmed the launch date of the CMF Phone 2, the teaser suggests an official announcement is coming soon. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing, availability, and key specifications.

Nothing, a British tech brand, has teased the upcoming CMF Phone 2, which hints at the design and camera module of the upcoming device. The company’s sub-brand CMF shared a short promotional video on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), which highlighted what appears to be the rear camera module of the anticipated device. The teaser was accompanied by the caption “In search of the perfect shot”, suggesting a focus on camera capabilities.

CMF Phone 2: Expected features and design

New camera setup: The teaser suggests the CMF Phone 2 may feature a single rear camera sensor, which is different from previous leaks indicating a triple-camera setup. For reference, the CMF Phone 1 included a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Powerful performance: The device is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, recently seen in the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Customizable back panel: Like its predecessor, the CMF Phone 2 is expected to feature a customizable back panel design with a dial-like screw at the bottom for attaching accessories like a lanyard or phone stand. It may also be compatible with accessories from the CMF Phone 1.

CMF expanding its product lineup

Apart from the CMF Phone 2, Nothing is expected to introduce several new devices under its CMF brand, including:

CMF Watch Pro (3rd Gen)

New Wireless Earbuds

Neckband-Style Audio Device

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Best-selling mid-range smartphone in India

Earlier this year, Nothing launched the Phone 3a series in India, featuring Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. The company recently announced that these devices have become the best-selling mid-range smartphones on Flipkart.

Record sales and popularity – In just one month after launch, the Phone (3a) series emerged as a top performer in its segment, further strengthening Nothing’s market presence in India.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President of Nothing, stated, After being recognized as the fastest-growing brand in 2024, we’re entering 2025 with even greater momentum. The response to the Phone (3a) Series in India has been incredible, positioning it as a unique alternative in a segment that hasn’t seen much change or innovation in recent years."

