Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 now on sale in India: Get Rs 10,000 off and more The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, available in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, is priced at Rs 1,09,999. The standard Xiaomi 15, featuring 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, is offered at Rs 64,999.

Xiaomi launched its flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 smartphones in India on March 11. These premium devices, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, are now available for purchase. Known for their Leica-branded camera system, these smartphones compete directly with the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy 25 series.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15: Pricing and discounts

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (available in 16GB RAM and 512GB storage) at Rs 1,09,999

Xiaomi 15 (12GB RAM and 512GB storage) at Rs 64,999

Buyers can purchase these smartphones from Amazon and Xiaomi's official online store. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is available in a Silver Chrome finish, while the standard Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, Green, and White color options.

Big discounts and offers

Rs 10,000 Bank Discount on Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Rs 5,000 Instant Discount on Xiaomi 15

Exchange offers and no-cost EMI options are available

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15: Features

Display and design

Xiaomi 15 : It comes with a 6.36-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness

: It comes with a 6.36-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness Xiaomi 15 Ultra: It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display and is further protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0

Performance and battery

Both models run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra : 5,410mAh battery, supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging

: 5,410mAh battery, supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging Xiaomi 15: 5,240mAh battery, supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging

Camera system

Xiaomi 15:

It comes with a 50MP triple camera setup (Main OIS, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto with 3x optical zoom)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra:

Again a four camera setup: Quad-camera setup – 50MP main OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens

Both smartphones come with a 32MP front shooter

Where to buy the new Xiaomi 15 series in India?

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are now available for purchase on Amazon India store as well as from the official store of Xiaomi with exciting discounts and offers.

