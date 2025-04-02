Advertisement
Thomson launches world’s first 24-inch QLED Smart TV in India at Rs 6,799

The company has also expanded its home appliance range with air coolers starting at Rs 5,699. Alongside the 24-inch model, Thomson has introduced 32-inch and 40-inch variants, offering premium features at budget-friendly prices.

Thomson 24-inch QLED Smart TV
Thomson 24-inch QLED Smart TV Image Source : Thomson
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Thomson has introduced the world’s first 24-inch QLED Smart TV in India, priced at just Rs 6,799. Along with this, the company has also expanded its home appliance lineup by launching a new range of air coolers, starting at Rs 5,699. In addition to the 24-inch model, 32-inch and 40-inch variants have also been introduced, offering premium features at budget-friendly prices.

Thomson’s 24-inch QLED Smart TV: Key features

Thomson’s new QLED Smart TV runs on Linux OS and boasts a bezelless, sleek design. It comes with 1.1 billion vibrant colors, promising a theater-like experience at home.

  1. Powerful audio: Equipped with a 24W speaker for immersive sound. The 32-inch and 40-inch models feature a 36W speaker for an even better audio experience.
  2. Pre-installed apps: Supports JioCinema, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more.
  3. Dedicated YouTube Shorts mode: Enjoy short video content seamlessly on a larger screen.
  4. Smooth connectivity: Comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect external devices easily.
  5. Performance: Powered by a quad-core A35 processor, ensuring smooth operation.

Pricing and availability

The Thomson Alpha Series QLED Smart TVs are available in three screen sizes:

  • 24-inch model: Rs 6,799
  • 32-inch model: Rs 8,999
  • 40-inch model: Rs 12,999

With affordable pricing and premium features, these QLED Smart TVs aim to deliver a cinematic viewing experience at home.

 

