Adobe unveils Premiere Pro and After Effects: AI-powered features with faster editing and more Adobe is making video editing faster, smarter, and more efficient. From AI-powered search and Generative Extend to simplified colour management and 3D lighting tools, these new features will help professionals save time and enhance creativity.

Adobe is bringing powerful AI-driven features to its video editing and motion graphics software, Premiere Pro 25.2 and After Effects 25.2. After making major advancements in AI for image editing with Firefly, Adobe is now integrating AI into its video tools to enhance workflow, automation, and creative flexibility.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new for video editors and motion designers.

Generative extend: AI-powered 4K frame generation

One of the biggest AI-powered upgrades in Premiere Pro is Generative Extend, which allows users to add missing frames or extend clips in 4K resolution. This feature will be helpful when a video clip is too short or when transitions need to be seamlessly extended.

Initially, this feature is available for free, but Adobe plans to introduce paid pricing in the coming months.

AI-powered media intelligence for Instant Video Search

Adobe is also introducing Media Intelligence, an AI-driven search tool that enables editors to instantly find clips by typing a query. The tool analyzes objects, locations, camera angles, and spoken words in the footage and returns precise search results.

Importantly, Adobe assures that this feature operates locally on the user’s device, meaning that footage will not be used to train AI models.

Simplified colour management for enhanced video quality

Premiere Pro 25.2 is also introducing Premiere Colour Management, which simplifies colour grading by automatically normalizing log and raw footage to SDR or HDR without needing LUTs.

This tool will enhance dynamic range and colour accuracy, making professional colour grading easier and more efficient. Editors can also choose from six new presets, including Wide Gamut options for high-fidelity colour representation.

Automatic captions in 27 languages

Adobe is expanding its automatic captioning tool, allowing users to auto-translate captions into over 27 languages directly within Premiere Pro. A new update also enables editors to display multiple caption tracks simultaneously, making it more convenient for multilingual content creation.

Faster Editing: 4X Performance boost on Apple Silicon

Apart from AI-powered features, Premiere Pro 25.2 brings a significant speed upgrade for users working on Apple’s M-series chips. Adobe claims up to 4X faster performance, improving rendering, playback, and export times for video projects.

New AI-powered features in after effects 25.2

Alongside Premiere Pro, After Effects 25.2 is also getting major AI and performance updates aimed at motion designers and VFX artists.

High-performance preview playback

Adobe has revamped the caching system in After Effects, allowing for smooth, full-sequence previews by utilizing both RAM and local storage. This means longer compositions can be played back without interruptions, significantly improving workflow efficiency.

Expanded 3D motion design capabilities

Adobe has introduced new 3D motion design tools, including:

Animated environment lights: Allows 3D compositions to reflect real-world lighting from background plates or video files.

Allows 3D compositions to reflect real-world lighting from background plates or video files. HDR Monitoring for enhanced visuals: Lets users preview content on HDR-compatible displays, delivering improved vibrancy, contrast, and brightness.

These updates will be rolled out soon as part of Premiere Pro 25.2 and After Effects 25.2.

