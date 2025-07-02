Nothing Phone 3 arrives at Rs 80,000: Here's every upgrade over Phone 2

Nothing has officially launched its Phone 3 in India on July 1, marking the successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted two years ago. The newly released smartphone boasts a fresh design and upgraded chipset, and it replaces the original Nothing Glyph interface with the customizable Glyph Matrix that can display various types of information. Nothing has positioned the Phone 3 as its first flagship smartphone, available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Below is a comparison highlighting the differences between the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 2.
Nothing Phone 3 vs Nothing Phone 2: Specifications comparison
|Nothing Phone 3
|Nothing Phone 2
|Display
|6.67-inch flexible AMOLED
|6.7-inch AMOLED
|Peak brightness
|4500nits
|1600nits
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|NPU
|Qualcomm AI Engine
|NA
|Battery
|5,150mAh
|4,700mAh
|Charging
|65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging
|45W wired, 15W wireless
|Reverse charging
|5W reverse wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging
|5W reverse wireless
|Rear camera
|50MP main camera, 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera
|50 MP main camera and 50 MP ultrawide camera
|Front camera
|50MP
|32MP
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Front ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, X-axis linear haptic motor
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
|Design
|IP68, fully resistant to water and dust
|IP54 dust protected and water resistant (water splashes)
The Nothing Phone 3 offers a range of impressive upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, across several important aspects:
- Brighter display: With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the Phone 3 delivers a significantly more vibrant and easily readable screen, especially in bright lighting, compared to the Phone 2’s 1,600 nits.
- Next-generation processor: It is powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor, marking a major leap from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Phone 2, which promises improved performance and efficiency.
- Dedicated AI Engine: The inclusion of the Qualcomm AI Engine is a notable upgrade in the Phone 3, highlighting enhanced AI capabilities for a variety of tasks.
- Larger battery: The Phone 3 features a more substantial 5,150mAh battery, up from 4,700mAh, suggesting longer-lasting performance.
- Faster wired charging: With support for 65W fast charging—up from the 45W wired charging of its predecessor—charging up the Phone 3 is quicker and more convenient.
- Enhanced reverse charging: Both models offer 5W reverse wireless charging, but the Phone 3 takes it further with 7.5W reverse wired charging, adding greater flexibility for charging other devices.
- Upgraded camera system: The Phone 3 introduces a brand-new 50MP periscope camera, enhancing the photography experience. It maintains the 50MP ultrawide camera found in the Phone 2, but now boasts a versatile triple-camera setup (main, periscope, ultrawide), all at 50MP. The front camera has also seen a significant upgrade, increasing from 32MP to 50MP.
- Superior durability: With an IP68 rating, the Phone 3 is fully resistant to both water and dust, a considerable enhancement over the Phone 2's IP54 rating, which only offers protection against dust and water splashes.
- Additional sensor: It comes equipped with an X-axis linear haptic motor, a feature not specifically mentioned for the Phone 2, potentially providing a more refined and responsive haptic feedback experience.
