Nothing Phone 3 arrives at Rs 80,000: Here's every upgrade over Phone 2 The Phone 3 is priced at Rs 80,000 and offers several upgrades compared to its predecessor. Here’s a detailed comparison highlighting all the changes that have been made.

New Delhi:

Nothing has officially launched its Phone 3 in India on July 1, marking the successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted two years ago. The newly released smartphone boasts a fresh design and upgraded chipset, and it replaces the original Nothing Glyph interface with the customizable Glyph Matrix that can display various types of information. Nothing has positioned the Phone 3 as its first flagship smartphone, available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Below is a comparison highlighting the differences between the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Nothing Phone 2: Specifications comparison

Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 2 Display 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED 6.7-inch AMOLED Peak brightness 4500nits 1600nits Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 NPU Qualcomm AI Engine NA Battery 5,150mAh 4,700mAh Charging 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging 45W wired, 15W wireless Reverse charging 5W reverse wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging 5W reverse wireless Rear camera 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera 50 MP main camera and 50 MP ultrawide camera Front camera 50MP 32MP Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Front ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, X-axis linear haptic motor Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass Design IP68, fully resistant to water and dust IP54 dust protected and water resistant (water splashes)

The Nothing Phone 3 offers a range of impressive upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2, across several important aspects:

Brighter display: With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the Phone 3 delivers a significantly more vibrant and easily readable screen, especially in bright lighting, compared to the Phone 2’s 1,600 nits.

With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the Phone 3 delivers a significantly more vibrant and easily readable screen, especially in bright lighting, compared to the Phone 2’s 1,600 nits. Next-generation processor: It is powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor, marking a major leap from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Phone 2, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

It is powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor, marking a major leap from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the Phone 2, which promises improved performance and efficiency. Dedicated AI Engine: The inclusion of the Qualcomm AI Engine is a notable upgrade in the Phone 3, highlighting enhanced AI capabilities for a variety of tasks.

The inclusion of the Qualcomm AI Engine is a notable upgrade in the Phone 3, highlighting enhanced AI capabilities for a variety of tasks. Larger battery: The Phone 3 features a more substantial 5,150mAh battery, up from 4,700mAh, suggesting longer-lasting performance.

The Phone 3 features a more substantial 5,150mAh battery, up from 4,700mAh, suggesting longer-lasting performance. Faster wired charging: With support for 65W fast charging—up from the 45W wired charging of its predecessor—charging up the Phone 3 is quicker and more convenient.

With support for 65W fast charging—up from the 45W wired charging of its predecessor—charging up the Phone 3 is quicker and more convenient. Enhanced reverse charging: Both models offer 5W reverse wireless charging, but the Phone 3 takes it further with 7.5W reverse wired charging, adding greater flexibility for charging other devices.

Both models offer 5W reverse wireless charging, but the Phone 3 takes it further with 7.5W reverse wired charging, adding greater flexibility for charging other devices. Upgraded camera system: The Phone 3 introduces a brand-new 50MP periscope camera, enhancing the photography experience. It maintains the 50MP ultrawide camera found in the Phone 2, but now boasts a versatile triple-camera setup (main, periscope, ultrawide), all at 50MP. The front camera has also seen a significant upgrade, increasing from 32MP to 50MP.

The Phone 3 introduces a brand-new 50MP periscope camera, enhancing the photography experience. It maintains the 50MP ultrawide camera found in the Phone 2, but now boasts a versatile triple-camera setup (main, periscope, ultrawide), all at 50MP. The front camera has also seen a significant upgrade, increasing from 32MP to 50MP. Superior durability: With an IP68 rating, the Phone 3 is fully resistant to both water and dust, a considerable enhancement over the Phone 2's IP54 rating, which only offers protection against dust and water splashes.

With an IP68 rating, the Phone 3 is fully resistant to both water and dust, a considerable enhancement over the Phone 2's IP54 rating, which only offers protection against dust and water splashes. Additional sensor: It comes equipped with an X-axis linear haptic motor, a feature not specifically mentioned for the Phone 2, potentially providing a more refined and responsive haptic feedback experience.

ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1 with up to 80 hours of playback time launched in India