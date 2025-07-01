Nothing Headphone 1 with up to 80 hours of playback time launched in India Nothing has launched its very first headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1). These headphones offer an astounding playback time of up to 80 hours.

New Delhi:

Today marked an exciting milestone for Nothing as the company unveiled its highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3, two years after its previous release. During the launch event, they also introduced their first-ever headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1). These headphones boast an impressive playback time of up to 80 hours and feature real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Other highlights include LED indicators for charging status, on-head detection, a low lag mode, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Headphone (1).

Nothing Headphone (1) India price and availability

The Nothing Headphone (1) is offered in two colors: Black and White. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, and customers can take advantage of a Rs 1250 discount when using HSBC bank credit cards.

Nothing Headphone (1) specifications

The Nothing Headphone 1 boasts 40mm dynamic drivers, expertly tuned by KEF. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery of 1040mAh, it promises an impressive playback time of up to 80 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned off and around 35 hours with ANC enabled.

This headphone features real-time adaptive ANC and includes a transparency mode for those times when you need to be aware of your surroundings. In terms of connectivity, it has a range of 10 meters, utilising Bluetooth version 5.3 and supporting dual connections. Additionally, it’s compatible with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. With an IP52-rated design, it also offers dust and water resistance, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3 has been launched as the successor to the Phone 2, which was released in July 2023. The new model features the Glyph Matrix, replacing the previous Glyph interface. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, providing high performance. Additionally, the company has committed to delivering five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the Phone 3.

