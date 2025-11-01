No more low-quality videos: YouTube introduces AI feature to turn SD clips into HD YouTube has delighted creators by adding a powerful AI feature to its platform that automatically converts low-quality SD videos to HD.

New Delhi:

YouTube has introduced a remarkable new feature that will greatly benefit creators and viewers alike. This AI-powered feature can automatically upscale lower-quality videos to high definition (HD). The company confirmed that this feature began rolling out on October 29 and will soon be available in all regions.

Initial Rollout: In a recent blog post, YouTube stated that this AI-powered tool will initially convert Standard Definition (SD) videos with a resolution of 1080p or lower to HD.

Future 4K Support: YouTube also announced plans to soon add a 4K upscaling option, meaning viewers will eventually be able to watch even low-quality uploads in 4K resolution.

This feature will be especially beneficial for content creators who produce videos using budget phones. They will no longer need expensive equipment like an iPhone or a DSLR camera to achieve high-quality visual results.

Viewers who prefer to watch a video in its original resolution will have the option to do so. This setting will be available within the video player's settings menu.

Increased thumbnail file size limit

In addition to the AI upscaling, YouTube has also upgraded its thumbnail feature.

The maximum allowable file size for video thumbnails has been significantly increased from the previous 2MB limit to 50MB. This substantial increase allows users to upload 4K resolution thumbnails to complement their high-resolution videos, providing a better visual presentation.

Summary of benefits

Google's video platform stated that the primary goal of the new AI upscaling is to convert videos of any resolution to HD, with a future goal of 4K. This provides a premium viewing experience for all users, particularly those watching YouTube on smart TVs, and greatly benefits content creators by removing the barrier of needing high-end recording gear.

