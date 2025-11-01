iPhone 16 gets massive price drop, available under Rs 51,000: How to buy The iPhone 16 price has dropped again. Even after the festive season, you can buy this feature-packed Apple device—equipped with the A18 Bionic chip and a large battery—for thousands less than its launch price.

The iPhone 16 has received a substantial price cut and is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price. Apple, alongside the e-commerce website Amazon, has announced bank discounts, exchange offers, and cashback deals, making the device significantly cheaper. This model was originally launched in September of last year and features the A18 Bionic chip and a powerful camera system.

iPhone 16 price cut

Following the launch of the iPhone 17, the price of the iPhone 16 has been permanently reduced by Rs 10,000 from its original starting price of Rs 79,900, bringing the new baseline price to Rs 69,900.

Currently, Amazon lists the phone at Rs 66,900, which is a flat Rs 3,000 discount. Additional savings are available through promotional offers:

Bank Discount: Rs 4,000

Cashback: Rs 2,007

By combining these offers, customers can save up to Rs 19,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 16.

E-commerce websites are also offering exchange discounts of up to Rs 44,050 on old smartphones. This value depends entirely on the brand and condition of the exchanged phone. Even a modest exchange value, such as a Rs 10,000 discount, would allow buyers to get the iPhone 16 for 50,893.

iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 features a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by the A18 Bionic chipset and includes USB Type-C charging. The phone is also water-resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating.

Camera specifications

Rear Camera: Dual setup with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide camera.

Front Camera: 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is available in several colour options, including Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.

