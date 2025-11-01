Delhi Metro routes and timings to be available on Mappls app; 35 million users to benefit This partnership will give over 35 million users direct access to a full spectrum of travel data on the app, such as nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and estimated travel times.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday with digital mapping and geospatial technology firm Mappls MapmyIndia to integrate real-time metro information into the Mappls App.

The agreement requires DMRC to share its metro data with the Mappls platform. This will allow over 35 million users to directly access key travel information on the app, including nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and travel times, according to a statement.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar noted that this integration "will make travel across NCR smarter and seamless," enabling commuters to plan better, navigate easily, and save time.

Partnership part of map's multi-modal feature

MapmyIndia co-founder and group chairman Rakesh Verma explained that the partnership will soon be part of the app's multi-modal transport feature. Verma added, "The signing of this MoU with DMRC comes soon after our agreement with Indian Railways... We are proud to be contributing Swadeshi, world-class technology that supports the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat".

DMRC expects the integration to also support transparency and public engagement through Mappls' advanced platform. The app will help people report everyday problems in their city, like traffic jams, parking issues, or flooding, right to the local authorities. This will make it easier for everyone to get around, help manage traffic better, and improve road safety by sending out real-time alerts about accidents and vehicle breakdowns.

Meanwhile, to combat air pollution in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a significant step: it will run 40 extra trips on weekdays. This enhanced capacity aims to encourage commuters to ditch their private vehicles and opt for the metro. Separately, to review dust-minimising efforts, DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, along with civil and environment officials, inspected the under-construction Krishna Park Extension–RK Ashram Marg corridor, specifically the Ashok Vihar and Derawal Nagar areas in North Delhi.

