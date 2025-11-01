Aadhaar's next leap: UIDAI to integrate AI, blockchain, and quantum tech The government is significantly enhancing the security of Aadhaar cards through UIDAI's Aadhaar Vision 2032, a plan that will integrate AI, blockchain, and quantum technology.

New Delhi:

The UIDAI, the agency responsible for issuing the Aadhaar card, has announced significant plans to integrate AI, blockchain, and quantum technology into the identity system. This technological overhaul is the core of their newly developed blueprint: Aadhaar Vision 2032.

This initiative aims to usher the Aadhaar card—India's core digital identification system—into a new era, securing individual identities and preparing the system for future technological challenges.

Key goals of Aadhaar vision 2032

Aadhaar Vision 2032 focuses on strengthening the system by making it robust, secure, and equipped with modern technology. The incorporation of cutting-edge fields like AI, blockchain, and quantum computing is designed to guarantee user data is completely secure and compliant with global cybersecurity standards.

The expert committee

To spearhead this extensive plan, the UIDAI has formed an expert committee chaired by Neelkanth Mishra.

The committee includes leading figures from technology, academia, and administration, such as Vivek Raghavan (Sarvam AI), Dheeraj Pandey (Nutanix), and Professor Anil Jain (Michigan State University). This team is tasked with finalising the Vision 2032 document, which will set the technological direction for the next decade of the Aadhaar system.

Security and compliance

The UIDAI has confirmed that this new framework will be fully compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. The primary objective is to protect the Aadhaar system from cyber threats and further strengthen user data privacy through advanced encryption and next-generation security tools.

The government agency asserts that Aadhaar Vision 2032 is more than just a technological overhaul; it’s a major move to make the system future-ready and people-centric. For every Indian citizen, the Aadhaar card is evolving from just a means of identification to a symbol of India's digital power.

