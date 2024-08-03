New SIM card rules: Subscribers will no longer need OTP to buy new SIM card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New SIM card rules in India

New SIM card rules: The government has made changes to the rules for buying mobile SIM cards. The new rule is aimed at making it simpler for foreign nationals to purchase SIM cards in India. Previously, foreign nationals needed an OTP from a local number to buy Airtel, Jio, or Vi SIM cards. With the new rule, they can now receive the OTP on their email address. This means they no longer need a local number to purchase a SIM card and can use their email for the purchase.

In addition, a new rule has been introduced for Indian citizens. It is now mandatory for citizens to undergo eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification in order to purchase a new SIM card. Without eKYC verification, individuals will not be able to obtain a new mobile number.

eKYC is a digital verification process that electronically confirms a user's identity and address. SIM cards will not be issued without eKYC verification. The government has implemented this mandatory process to prevent cyber fraud and misuse of SIM cards. This measure aims to prevent individuals from buying SIM cards in someone else's name and then misusing the number.

Meanwhile, BSNL has commenced trials of its 5G services in India. The Union Communication Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, recently shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle showing him on a video call using a 5G-enabled network.

In the post, the minister mentioned, "Tried BSNL’s 5G enabled phone call." The minister was at the C-Dot campus to test the BSNL 5G network. In the shared video, the minister is seen asking a woman on the other end of the call to step outside the room.

The woman complied, and later the minister asked if she could see and hear him. The woman confirmed, saying, "Yes, sir, I can hear you." An official standing beside the minister then said, "This is using BSNL 5G, sir."

ALSO READ: 2G network can cause financial loss; here's why you should disable it immediately