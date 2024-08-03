2G network can cause financial loss; here's why you should disable it immediately

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 2G network

The 2G network technology, which is one of the oldest forms of cellular network technology, is currently being used by millions of users in India. However, there has been a call to shut down 2G in India in recent years. This is because the service does not generate the desired revenue for telecom operators in India and is not suitable for internet browsing in the modern world. Additionally, there are significant security issues associated with 2G technology.

What security issues are associated with 2G network?

2G is much less secure than newer network standards, making it vulnerable to attacks from devices like Stingrays and False Base Stations (FBS). Attackers can use these devices to trick your phone into connecting to them and to transmit fake SMS messages that appear to be from legitimate businesses.

These attacks, known as SMS Blasters, can deceive mobile devices into connecting to them, downgrading the user's connection to a legacy 2G protocol. This enables attackers to inject SMS payloads and perpetuate financial fraud. Attackers can also use these devices to disseminate malware, such as injecting phishing messages with a URL to download the payload.

Image Source : GOOGLEWhy 2G is less secure

The concerning part is that SMS Blasters are easily accessible and do not require deep technical expertise to use and localise. Unlike the SMS phishing you often see today, SMS Blasters bypass carrier networks and their anti-fraud and anti-spam filters, ensuring that all messages will reach the victim.

How can you protect yourself?

Android 12 introduced a security enhancement allowing users to disable 2G networks on their devices. This feature, initially available on Pixel phones, effectively blocks unsolicited SMS messages known as "SMS blasts." While 2G is deactivated, emergency calls remain functional. To implement this feature, devices must meet Radio HAL 1.6+ specifications.

Image Source : GOOGLEDisable 2G

How to disable 2G network on your smartphone?

As part of the 'Digital India' initiative, the government has announced that over 95 percent of villages now have access to the internet, as well as 3G/4G mobile connectivity. This means you can still stay connected to a 3G/4G/5G network even if you disable 2G on your smartphone. Here's how you can do it.

Step 1: Go to ‘Settings’ on your smartphone

Step 2: Choose ‘Network and internet’

Step 3: Tap on ‘SIMs’ and in the ‘SIMs’ section, select your SIM

Step 4: Scroll down and toggle off ‘Allow 2G’ option

Image Source : FILEHow to disable 2G network on your smartphone

ALSO READ: Spam calls: How to block them on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs