Spam calls: How to block them on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs

Spam calls are a serious problem for almost all telecom subscribers in India. These calls often come from telemarketers, robocallers, or scammers. These calls are often irritating and may even lead to scams in some cases. You cannot ignore these calls by keeping your phone on silent for long as you may miss some important calls from delivery agents, your office, and others.

All the major telecom operators in India such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi allow their subscribers to activate DND services directly through them. They offer various options to their subscribers such as blocking all promotional and service calls/SMSs except OTP and transaction confirmation messages or custom preferences where subscribers can choose services for which they wish to block commercial communication.

If you find this interesting and want to activate DND service directly through your telecom service provider, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do this.

A step-by-step guide on how to activate DND service on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi

For Jio subscribers

Step 1: Go to MyJio app and click on three-line at the bottom right corner

Step 2: In the Explore Jio section, select ‘Settings’

Step 3: In the settings, select ‘Service settings’ and then tap on Do not disturb

Step 4: Select the categories you want to block

For Airtel subscribers

Step 1: Go to Visit airtel.in/airtel-dnd

Step 2: Scroll down to Airtel Mobile Services and click on the link

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and OTP, then select the categories you want to block

For Vi (Vodafone Idea) subscribers

Step 1: Visit https://www.myvi.in/dnd

Step 2: Enter your details, and choose the categories to block

For BSNL subscribers

Step 1: Send "start dnd" to 1909 from your BSNL number

Step 2: Select the categories you want to block

