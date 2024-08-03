Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
  4. Spam calls: How to block them on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi SIMs

Spam calls: BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi allow their subscribers to directly block spam calls from their portals. They also have the option to select which types of services they want to block.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 11:19 IST
Spam calls
Image Source : FREEPIK Spam calls

Spam calls are a serious problem for almost all telecom subscribers in India. These calls often come from telemarketers, robocallers, or scammers. These calls are often irritating and may even lead to scams in some cases. You cannot ignore these calls by keeping your phone on silent for long as you may miss some important calls from delivery agents, your office, and others. 

All the major telecom operators in India such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi allow their subscribers to activate DND services directly through them. They offer various options to their subscribers such as blocking all promotional and service calls/SMSs except OTP and transaction confirmation messages or custom preferences where subscribers can choose services for which they wish to block commercial communication. 

If you find this interesting and want to activate DND service directly through your telecom service provider, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do this. 

A step-by-step guide on how to activate DND service on BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi

For Jio subscribers

  • Step 1: Go to MyJio app and click on three-line at the bottom right corner
  • Step 2: In the Explore Jio section, select ‘Settings’
  • Step 3: In the settings, select ‘Service settings’ and then tap on Do not disturb
  • Step 4: Select the categories you want to block

India Tv - How to block spam calls on Jio

Image Source : FILEHow to block spam calls on Jio

For Airtel subscribers

  • Step 1: Go to Visit airtel.in/airtel-dnd
  • Step 2: Scroll down to Airtel Mobile Services and click on the link
  • Step 3: Enter your mobile number and OTP, then select the categories you want to block

India Tv - How to block spam calls on Airtel

Image Source : FILEHow to block spam calls on Airtel

For Vi (Vodafone Idea) subscribers

India Tv - How to block spam calls on Vi

Image Source : FILEHow to block spam calls on Vi

For BSNL subscribers

  • Step 1: Send "start dnd" to 1909 from your BSNL number
  • Step 2: Select the categories you want to block

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 first look is here, gets new camera design, colour options

