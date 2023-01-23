Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft has announced the plans to shut down its social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR, which offered immersive social spaces for people to interact with friends and colleagues as 3D avatars. The tech giant released Windows 10 in July 2015 with an emphasis on feedback and rapid iteration.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Updated on: January 23, 2023 19:00 IST
Microsoft, tech news, windows 10
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that it will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads later this month. 

These downloads include license keys for Windows 10 (necessary for activating and using the download), reports The Verge.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

 

The company will also stop officially supporting Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Why is the rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

 

According to Microsoft's Windows 10 product pages, the company has set a January 31 cutoff date for sales, but it's unclear how it will treat similar downloads and license keys available from retailer sites such as Amazon, according to the report.

Related Stories
iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

ChatGPT demand on Google hits a record high, China takes top interest

ChatGPT demand on Google hits a record high, China takes top interest

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

WhatsApp brings voice status updates on Android beta: Know how it works

WhatsApp brings voice status updates on Android beta: Know how it works

Wikipedia gets first desktop update after ten years

Wikipedia gets first desktop update after ten years

Global PC shipments fell 28% in Q4 of 2022: Report

Global PC shipments fell 28% in Q4 of 2022: Report

Twitter's new developer rules ban 3rd party apps

Twitter's new developer rules ban 3rd party apps

Instagram launches 'Quiet Mode' to help users overcome distractions

Instagram launches 'Quiet Mode' to help users overcome distractions

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new feature will allow users to stream live video

Google Account switcher receives Material You redesign on the web: Know how it works

Google Account switcher receives Material You redesign on the web: Know how it works

Why is rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

Why is rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched for content creators: Price, features and more

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched for content creators: Price, features and more

Samsung to bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Samsung to bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

"An update was made to the Windows 10 product page to ensure customers have the latest information on purchasing options for Windows 10," Amy Bartlow, Windows marketing director, was quoted as saying.

"Customers have until January 31, 2023, to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site," she added.

The tech giant first released Windows 10 in July 2015, with an emphasis on feedback and rapid iteration.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced plans to shut down its social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR, which offered immersive social spaces for people to interact with friends and colleagues as 3D avatars.

In 2017, Microsoft stepped in and acquired the platform after AltspaceVR decided to shut it down, and now the company said it will shut down the service on March 10, 2023.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News