MG Cyberster electric supercar unveiled in India: Take a peek here

MG Motor India has showcased a new concept electric supercar in India. The electric supercar called Cyberster was first revealed in 2021 and its production version was showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023. The EV is expected to go on sale by the end of 2024 in the Chinese and European markets and it will be sold via the company's premium outlets in India. Here are all the details you need to know about the MG Cyberster electric supercar.

MG Cyberster electric supercar specifications

The MG Cyberster will come in two variants with different battery packs and motor options. The base model will feature a 64kWh battery pack that comes with a single 308hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This model has a claimed range of 520km.

The other variant will have a larger 77kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that can produce a combined output of 535hp and 725Nm peak torque. This model has a claimed range of 580km and according to MG, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.2 seconds.'

The MG Cyberster is built on a new platform, which is based on the 2017 E-Motion coupe concept. It features LED headlights with daytime running lights and an air intake underneath. The car's body has an upward swooping design with a split air intake and a sculpted bonnet. The rear of the car is designed with arrow-shaped tail lights and a split rear diffuser.

On the side, the electric vehicle (EV) boasts a sleek design with several cuts and creases. It will come equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels that range from 19 to 20 inches in size. The car also features unique scissor doors, and the EV's dimensions are as follows: length 4,533 mm, width 1,912 mm, height 1,328 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

The Cyberster has three screens for the instrument cluster and a vertically stacked infotainment system angled towards the driver. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an in-built 5G sim, connected car technology, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, multiple drive modes, a premium Bose audio system, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, regenerative braking, multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and much more.

