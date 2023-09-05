Meta's upcoming Quest 4 Pro Mixed-Reality Headset to compete Apple's Vision Pro

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Quest 4 Pro Mixed-Reality headset to compete Apple's Vision Pro

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly teaming up with LG to develop a mixed-reality headset that will rival Apple's recently unveiled Vision Pro. This move comes as part of Meta's efforts to remain competitive in the growing mixed-reality market.

According to a report by Maeil Business Newspaper, a daily business newspaper in South Korea- Meta and LG are collaborating on the development of future versions of Meta's Quest Pro headset. LG Electronics will be responsible for manufacturing the headset, and it's expected to incorporate display components from LG Display, while LG Energy and LG Innotek will supply batteries and other essential components.

The high-end headset resulting from this collaboration is tentatively named "Meta Quest 4 Pro" and is anticipated to be officially launched in 2025. It's expected to be priced at around $2,000, making it a premium offering in the mixed-reality headset market. For comparison, Meta's current flagship VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, is listed at $999.99, down from its initial launch price of $1,499.99.

In addition to the Meta Quest 4 Pro, Meta is reportedly planning to release a lower-end Quest headset in 2024, with an expected price point of under $200. This move is aimed at capturing a broader range of consumers and expanding the company's presence in the mixed-reality market. Currently, the Oculus Quest 2, released in 2020, is priced at $299.99.

Meta has a history of partnering with consumer electronics companies to produce headsets. For example, the Oculus Go was a collaborative effort between Meta and Xiaomi, while the Oculus Rift S was co-designed and manufactured with Lenovo.

The development of the Meta Quest 4 Pro is seen as a direct response to Apple's Vision Pro headset, which was showcased at Apple's WWDC event earlier this year. The Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, is set to be available for purchase in the US in 2024. It boasts impressive features, including two high-resolution micro-OLED displays and is powered by Apple's M2 and a new R1 chipset.

Meta's collaboration with LG underscores the company's commitment to staying competitive in the rapidly evolving mixed-reality and virtual-reality market. By partnering with a well-established electronics manufacturer like LG, Meta aims to offer consumers cutting-edge mixed-reality experiences in the years to come.

This move reflects the growing importance of mixed-reality technology in the tech industry and the fierce competition among major players to establish dominance in this emerging market.

