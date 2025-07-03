Love creative Google Doodles? Here's how you can personalise them with your name You can replace the Google Doodle with your own creation on your Chrome profile by following a few simple steps. Here’s a complete guide to help you through the process.

The Google Doodle has been a key part of the Google experience since 1998. Initially created as an 'out of office' message, the doodle has transformed into a cherished tradition for Google, celebrating various events and anniversaries with creative designs. Users can even submit their own doodle proposals via email to Google. These doodles highlight significant moments and milestones that resonate locally. Not every Doodle is displayed worldwide; some are tailored for specific regions, with dedicated teams managing these requests. For those who use Google Chrome, the platform offers a lot of customisation options, even allowing users to personalise their Google Doodle to reflect their names and preferences.

If you want to customise Google Doodle on your Chrome profile, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do this:

Open Google Chrome and enter "Chrome extensions" in the search bar. From the results page, click on the link to the Chrome Web Store. In the Chrome Web Store, locate the 'Search extensions and themes' search bar and type in "My Doodle." Click on the "Add to Chrome" button, and then confirm the addition by selecting "Add extension" in the dialog box that appears. Once the extension has been added, you will see its icon next to the Chrome search bar. Click on this icon and select the "My Doodle" extension. You now have the option to personalize the Google Doodle. To add your own text, enter your desired text in the text field. If you wish to add an image instead, navigate to the image tab and enter the URL of the image you want to use.

Following these steps will allow you to customise your Google homepage with your preferred text, image, or clock.

