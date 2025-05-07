Kanpur Metro users: BSNL 4G network now available in underground sections BSNL has partnered with a Telangana-based telecom and digital infrastructure solutions provider to strengthen its 4G network across the underground section of Kanpur Metro.

New Delhi:

Many mobile phone users in India face connectivity issues while traveling in the underground corridors of metros in Indian cities. However, this is soon going to change, at least for mobile users travelling in the Kanpur Metro. State-owned telecom operator BSNL has strengthened its network connectivity in the underground corridors of Kanpur Metro. The telecom provider has partnered with ACES India to provide uninterrupted 4G mobile network coverage to travellers within the underground sections of Kanpur Metro. Under a new partnership, ACES India has created and installed an in-building solution (IBS) system to improve mobile network coverage in the underground metro stations and tunnels of Kanpur Metro.

Recently, the companies demonstrated the technology, successfully showing that passengers can now enjoy strong mobile signals and smooth data services while traveling underground.

The information was also shared by the Department of Telecommunications via an X post. "BSNL 4G Network now keeps you seamlessly connected, even 70 ft. underground," DoT said in its post.

Based in Telangana, ACES India is a provider of telecom and digital infrastructure solutions. The company specializes in designing, deploying, and managing connectivity systems to ensure seamless communication.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced a special offer for Mother's Day, which includes price reductions on three long-validity recharge plans. This promotion will be available from May 7 to May 14, coinciding with Mother's Day on May 11. BSNL is offering a 5 percent discount on the following recharge plans: Rs 2399, Rs 997, and Rs 599.

Subscribers who recharge through the BSNL website or the self-care app will receive the discounted rates. The price for the Rs 2399 plan will be reduced to Rs 2279, the Rs 997 plan to Rs 947, and the Rs 599 plan to Rs 569, resulting in potential savings of up to Rs 120.

